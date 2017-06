BANGKOK, 21 June 2017 (NNT) – No connection has been found as yet between a hospital bombing suspect and any political group, said Deputy Prime Minister/Defense Minister Prawit Wongsuwan.

He said the police investigation into Phra Mongkutklao Hospital bombing, which led to the arrest of the suspect identified as Wattana Pumaret, who had confessed to having perpetrated alone.

