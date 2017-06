BANGKOK, 20 June 2017 (NNT) – The Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP) has conducted a seminar to teach business owners to mitigate risks stemming from a stronger Thai baht.

Deputy Commerce Minister Winitchai Chaemchaeng urged entrepreneurs especially those running small and medium enterprises to obtain insurance to protect their businesses against the rising baht.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Nuppol Suvansombut,

Rewriter: Tarin Angskul

National News Bureau Of Thailand