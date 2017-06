Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) police removed a dozen of booby traps from the side of the Trat-Klong Yai road in Trat province after road construction workers spotted suspicious objects by the roadside yesterday.

EOD police arrived at Kilometre marker 46 on the road after workers said they spotted these objects on the ground and in the soils.

By Thai PBS Reporters