Phuket Airport Clarifies After Water Leaking from Roof in Terminal Causes Passengers to Slip

Inside the Phuket International Airport terminal

Inside the Phuket International Airport terminal. Photo: Hartmann Linge.

The Phuket International Airport clarified after water leaking from a roof in a domestic terminal caused passengers to slip.

Phuket Airport Issues Statement About Uncomfortably Hot Terminals

Photos and videos of water leaking inside the domestic terminal with pools of water on the floor went viral on Thai social media on Tuesday (November 7th).

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express

