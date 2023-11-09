Bangkok to Brace for Hazardous Dust from Nov 9 to 12

BANGKOK, Nov 8 (TNA) – Bangkok residents have been alerted to prepare for PM 2.5 pollution from Nov 9 to 12.

Air Pollution Warning for Bangkok

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration Spokesperson Ekwaranyu Amrapan said that the Department of Pollution Control has predicted that there will be a high concentration of fine dust marked in orange with adverse effects on health from tomorrow to Sunday.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

