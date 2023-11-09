Thai police still hunting for escaped convict in South
Police are still combing a forest in southern Thailand to hunt for the convict who made a daring escape from a hospital last month was reported earlier today to have been killed in an exchange of gunfire with policemen, according to a senior police officer.
100,000 baht offered for information leading to arrest of escaped convict
Pol Lt Gen Piyawat Chalermsri, chief of the Region 9 Police, said the convict, Chavalit Thongduang has fled deeper into the jungle straddling Trang, Phatthalung and Satun provinces.
He said police had earlier today located Chavalit’s hideout and engaged in a gunfight.
Full story: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World
