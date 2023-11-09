Young Russian Girl Attacked and Robbed of Phone in Pattaya

}@media not all{html{font-family:sans-serif;-webkit-text-size-adjust:100%;-ms-text-size-adjust:100%}body{margin:0}a{background-color:transparent}img{border:0}svg:not(:root){overflow:hidden}input{margin:0;font:inherit;color:inherit}input::-moz-focus-inner{padding:0;border:0}input{line-height:normal}*{-webkit-box-sizing:border-box;-moz-box-sizing:border-box;box-sizing:border-box}:after,:before{-webkit-box-sizing:border-box;-moz-box-sizing:border-box;box-sizing:border-box}html{font-size:10px}body{font-family:"Helvetica Neue",Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif;font-size:14px;line-height:1.42857143;color:#333;background-color:#fff}input{font-family:inherit;font-size:inherit;line-height:inherit}a{color:#337ab7;text-decoration:none}img{vertical-align:middle}p{margin:0 0 10px}@-ms-viewport{width:device-width}}@media not all{html{font-family:'Lato',-apple-system,BlinkMacSystemFont,'Segoe UI',Roboto,Oxygen-Sans,Ubuntu,Cantarell,'Helvetica Neue',sans-serif;font-size:100%;-webkit-text-size-adjust:100%;-ms-text-size-adjust:100%;text-rendering:auto;-webkit-font-smoothing:antialiased;-moz-osx-font-smoothing:grayscale}body{margin:0}a{background-color:transparent}img{border:0}svg:not(:root){overflow:hidden}input{color:inherit;font:inherit;margin:0}input::-moz-focus-inner{border:0;padding:0}input{line-height:normal}body,input{color:#3a3a3a;font-family:'Lato',-apple-system,BlinkMacSystemFont,'Segoe UI',Roboto,Oxygen-Sans,Ubuntu,Cantarell,'Helvetica Neue',sans-serif;font-size:16px;line-height:1.6}.main-navigation a,.font-family-1{font-family:'Source Sans Pro',-apple-system,BlinkMacSystemFont,'Segoe UI',Roboto,Oxygen-Sans,Ubuntu,Cantarell,'Helvetica Neue',sans-serif}p{margin-bottom:10px}i{font-style:italic}html{box-sizing:border-box}*,*:before,*:after{box-sizing:inherit}body{background-color:#f7f7f7}img{height:auto;max-width:100%}input{height:45px;line-height:45px}a{color:#404040;text-decoration:none}a:visited{color:#404040}.main-navigation span.af-mobile-site-title-wrap{display:none}.navigation-container .site-title{color:#fff}.main-navigation .toggle-menu{height:55px;width:85px;display:none}@media only screen and (max-width:991px){.main-navigation .toggle-menu{display:block;text-align:initial}.main-navigation .toggle-menu a{display:inline-block;height:50px;width:40px;text-align:center;font-size:14px;padding:0;padding-left:8px;vertical-align:middle}}.ham{width:23px;height:2px;top:27px;display:block;margin-right:auto;background-color:#fff;position:relative}.ham:before,.ham:after{position:absolute;content:'';width:100%;height:2px;left:0;background-color:#fff}.ham:before{top:-8px}.ham:after{top:8px}.screen-reader-text{border:0;clip:rect(1px,1px,1px,1px);clip-path:inset(50%);height:1px;margin:-1px;overflow:hidden;padding:0;position:absolute!important;width:1px;word-wrap:normal!important}body.dark .screen-reader-text,body.dark .screen-reader-text:visited{background-color:#333}#scroll-up{position:fixed;z-index:8000;bottom:40px;right:20px;display:none;width:40px;height:40px;font-size:26px;line-height:39px;text-align:center;text-decoration:none;opacity:1!important}#scroll-up i{display:inline-block}@media only screen and (max-width:767px){#scroll-up{right:20px;bottom:20px}}.custom-logo-link{display:inline-block}.secondary-color{background:#bb1919;color:#fff}@media only screen and (max-width:320px){.main-navigation .toggle-menu{position:relative;z-index:1}}body.dark{background-color:#212121}body.dark,body.dark a,body.dark a:visited,body.dark input{color:#fff}}@media not all{body .main-navigation a,body .font-family-1{font-family:'Lato'}body.dark .screen-reader-text,body.dark .screen-reader-text:visited{background-color:#333}body .secondary-color{background:#ff2c54}}@media not all{#scroll-up .fa-angle-up{font-family:'covernews-icons'!important;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-variant:normal;text-transform:none;-webkit-font-smoothing:antialiased;-moz-osx-font-smoothing:grayscale}#scroll-up .fa-angle-up:before{content:"\f106"}}@media not all{:root{--swiper-theme-color:#007aff}:root{--swiper-navigation-size:44px}:root{--jp-carousel-primary-color:#fff;--jp-carousel-primary-subtle-color:#999;--jp-carousel-bg-color:#000;--jp-carousel-bg-faded-color:#222;--jp-carousel-border-color:#3a3a3a}:root{--jetpack--contact-form--border:1px solid #8c8f94;--jetpack--contact-form--border-color:#8c8f94;--jetpack--contact-form--border-size:1px;--jetpack--contact-form--border-style:solid;--jetpack--contact-form--border-radius:0px;--jetpack--contact-form--input-padding:16px;--jetpack--contact-form--font-size:16px}.screen-reader-text{clip:rect(1px,1px,1px,1px);word-wrap:normal!important;border:0;clip-path:inset(50%);height:1px;margin:-1px;overflow:hidden;padding:0;position:absolute!important;width:1px}}.site-title{position:absolute;clip:rect(1px,1px,1px,1px);display:none}html:not(.jetpack-lazy-images-js-enabled):not(.js) .jetpack-lazy-image{display:none}@media not all{.wp-subscribe-wrap p{margin:0;color:#fff}.wp-subscribe-wrap input{-webkit-box-sizing:border-box;box-sizing:border-box;width:100%;height:45px;margin:0;padding:10px 0;text-align:center;text-indent:10px;border:none;border-radius:0;-webkit-box-shadow:none;box-shadow:none}.wp-subscribe-wrap input::-webkit-input-placeholder{opacity:.8;color:inherit}.wp-subscribe-wrap input:-moz-placeholder{opacity:.8;color:inherit}.wp-subscribe-wrap input::-moz-placeholder{opacity:.8;color:inherit}.wp-subscribe-wrap input:-ms-input-placeholder{opacity:.8;color:inherit}.wp-subscribe-wrap .error,.wp-subscribe-wrap .thanks{margin-top:10px}.wp-subscribe-wrap .wp-subscribe-loader{display:none;padding:1em;text-align:center;vertical-align:top}.thanks,.error{display:none}} Young Russian Girl Attacked and Robbed of Phone in Pattaya - Thailand News

Young Russian Girl Attacked and Robbed of Phone in Pattaya

TN November 9, 2023 0
Soi 8 in Pattaya, actually Soi 13/4

Soi 8 in Pattaya. Actually it is Soi 13/4 (also known as Pattayaland Soi 2). Photo: OrientalGetaway.com.

A 23-year-old Russian woman said she was attacked and robbed of her phone by two Thai men in Pattaya in the small hours of today, November 9th.

Unhinged And Unclothed Russian Man Arrested for Violent Rampage in Pattaya

The tourist, identified by Pattaya police as 23-year-old Ms. Aleksandra Rychkova, was found in a state of shock after she said she had been robbed while on her way to a condominium from a convenience store.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee
The Pattaya News

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts

Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Pattaya at Night

Unhinged And Unclothed Russian Man Arrested for Violent Rampage in Pattaya

TN November 7, 2023 0
Walking Street in Pattaya at night

Brave Foreign Tourist Breaks Up Fight Among Transwomen in Pattaya and Sustains Injuries

TN November 7, 2023 0
A street in Nongprue, Banglamung District in Chonburi

Couple Injured, 3 Kids Flee in Terror From Brazen Daylight Shooting and Kidnapping Attempt in Pattaya

TN November 5, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Petrol station in Thailand

Thai Energy Ministry to probe gasohol shortage

TN November 9, 2023 0
Taxis at Impact, Muang Thong Thani in Nonthaburi.

Accident Involving Thai Celebrity in Nonthaburi Under Investigation

TN November 9, 2023 0
Pollution in Bangkok.

Thailand Sets Up Emergency Center for Impending Haze Crisis

TN November 9, 2023 0
A road between Trang and Phatthalung province

Thai police still hunting for escaped convict in South

TN November 9, 2023 0
Early morning pollution in Bangkok.

Bangkok to Brace for Hazardous Dust from Nov 9 to 12

TN November 9, 2023 0