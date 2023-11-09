Young Russian Girl Attacked and Robbed of Phone in Pattaya

Soi 8 in Pattaya. Actually it is Soi 13/4 (also known as Pattayaland Soi 2). Photo: OrientalGetaway.com.

A 23-year-old Russian woman said she was attacked and robbed of her phone by two Thai men in Pattaya in the small hours of today, November 9th.

The tourist, identified by Pattaya police as 23-year-old Ms. Aleksandra Rychkova, was found in a state of shock after she said she had been robbed while on her way to a condominium from a convenience store.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee

The Pattaya News

