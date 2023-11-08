Former Thai policemen get five years for demanding bribes from tourists

}@media not all{html{font-family:sans-serif;-webkit-text-size-adjust:100%;-ms-text-size-adjust:100%}body{margin:0}a{background-color:transparent}img{border:0}svg:not(:root){overflow:hidden}input{margin:0;font:inherit;color:inherit}input::-moz-focus-inner{padding:0;border:0}input{line-height:normal}*{-webkit-box-sizing:border-box;-moz-box-sizing:border-box;box-sizing:border-box}:after,:before{-webkit-box-sizing:border-box;-moz-box-sizing:border-box;box-sizing:border-box}html{font-size:10px}body{font-family:"Helvetica Neue",Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif;font-size:14px;line-height:1.42857143;color:#333;background-color:#fff}input{font-family:inherit;font-size:inherit;line-height:inherit}a{color:#337ab7;text-decoration:none}img{vertical-align:middle}p{margin:0 0 10px}@-ms-viewport{width:device-width}}@media not all{html{font-family:'Lato',-apple-system,BlinkMacSystemFont,'Segoe UI',Roboto,Oxygen-Sans,Ubuntu,Cantarell,'Helvetica Neue',sans-serif;font-size:100%;-webkit-text-size-adjust:100%;-ms-text-size-adjust:100%;text-rendering:auto;-webkit-font-smoothing:antialiased;-moz-osx-font-smoothing:grayscale}body{margin:0}a{background-color:transparent}img{border:0}svg:not(:root){overflow:hidden}input{color:inherit;font:inherit;margin:0}input::-moz-focus-inner{border:0;padding:0}input{line-height:normal}body,input{color:#3a3a3a;font-family:'Lato',-apple-system,BlinkMacSystemFont,'Segoe UI',Roboto,Oxygen-Sans,Ubuntu,Cantarell,'Helvetica Neue',sans-serif;font-size:16px;line-height:1.6}.main-navigation a,.font-family-1{font-family:'Source Sans Pro',-apple-system,BlinkMacSystemFont,'Segoe UI',Roboto,Oxygen-Sans,Ubuntu,Cantarell,'Helvetica Neue',sans-serif}p{margin-bottom:10px}i{font-style:italic}html{box-sizing:border-box}*,*:before,*:after{box-sizing:inherit}body{background-color:#f7f7f7}img{height:auto;max-width:100%}input{height:45px;line-height:45px}a{color:#404040;text-decoration:none}a:visited{color:#404040}.main-navigation span.af-mobile-site-title-wrap{display:none}.navigation-container .site-title{color:#fff}.main-navigation .toggle-menu{height:55px;width:85px;display:none}@media only screen and (max-width:991px){.main-navigation .toggle-menu{display:block;text-align:initial}.main-navigation .toggle-menu a{display:inline-block;height:50px;width:40px;text-align:center;font-size:14px;padding:0;padding-left:8px;vertical-align:middle}}.ham{width:23px;height:2px;top:27px;display:block;margin-right:auto;background-color:#fff;position:relative}.ham:before,.ham:after{position:absolute;content:'';width:100%;height:2px;left:0;background-color:#fff}.ham:before{top:-8px}.ham:after{top:8px}.screen-reader-text{border:0;clip:rect(1px,1px,1px,1px);clip-path:inset(50%);height:1px;margin:-1px;overflow:hidden;padding:0;position:absolute!important;width:1px;word-wrap:normal!important}body.dark .screen-reader-text,body.dark .screen-reader-text:visited{background-color:#333}#scroll-up{position:fixed;z-index:8000;bottom:40px;right:20px;display:none;width:40px;height:40px;font-size:26px;line-height:39px;text-align:center;text-decoration:none;opacity:1!important}#scroll-up i{display:inline-block}@media only screen and (max-width:767px){#scroll-up{right:20px;bottom:20px}}.custom-logo-link{display:inline-block}.secondary-color{background:#bb1919;color:#fff}@media only screen and (max-width:320px){.main-navigation .toggle-menu{position:relative;z-index:1}}body.dark{background-color:#212121}body.dark,body.dark a,body.dark a:visited,body.dark input{color:#fff}}@media not all{body .main-navigation a,body .font-family-1{font-family:'Lato'}body.dark .screen-reader-text,body.dark .screen-reader-text:visited{background-color:#333}body .secondary-color{background:#ff2c54}}@media not all{#scroll-up .fa-angle-up{font-family:'covernews-icons'!important;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-variant:normal;text-transform:none;-webkit-font-smoothing:antialiased;-moz-osx-font-smoothing:grayscale}#scroll-up .fa-angle-up:before{content:"\f106"}}@media not all{:root{--swiper-theme-color:#007aff}:root{--swiper-navigation-size:44px}:root{--jp-carousel-primary-color:#fff;--jp-carousel-primary-subtle-color:#999;--jp-carousel-bg-color:#000;--jp-carousel-bg-faded-color:#222;--jp-carousel-border-color:#3a3a3a}:root{--jetpack--contact-form--border:1px solid #8c8f94;--jetpack--contact-form--border-color:#8c8f94;--jetpack--contact-form--border-size:1px;--jetpack--contact-form--border-style:solid;--jetpack--contact-form--border-radius:0px;--jetpack--contact-form--input-padding:16px;--jetpack--contact-form--font-size:16px}.screen-reader-text{clip:rect(1px,1px,1px,1px);word-wrap:normal!important;border:0;clip-path:inset(50%);height:1px;margin:-1px;overflow:hidden;padding:0;position:absolute!important;width:1px}}.site-title{position:absolute;clip:rect(1px,1px,1px,1px);display:none}html:not(.jetpack-lazy-images-js-enabled):not(.js) .jetpack-lazy-image{display:none}@media not all{.wp-subscribe-wrap p{margin:0;color:#fff}.wp-subscribe-wrap input{-webkit-box-sizing:border-box;box-sizing:border-box;width:100%;height:45px;margin:0;padding:10px 0;text-align:center;text-indent:10px;border:none;border-radius:0;-webkit-box-shadow:none;box-shadow:none}.wp-subscribe-wrap input::-webkit-input-placeholder{opacity:.8;color:inherit}.wp-subscribe-wrap input:-moz-placeholder{opacity:.8;color:inherit}.wp-subscribe-wrap input::-moz-placeholder{opacity:.8;color:inherit}.wp-subscribe-wrap input:-ms-input-placeholder{opacity:.8;color:inherit}.wp-subscribe-wrap .error,.wp-subscribe-wrap .thanks{margin-top:10px}.wp-subscribe-wrap .wp-subscribe-loader{display:none;padding:1em;text-align:center;vertical-align:top}.thanks,.error{display:none}} Former Thai policemen get five years for demanding bribes from tourists - Thailand News

Former Thai policemen get five years for demanding bribes from tourists

TN November 8, 2023 0
Court of Justice Thailand. Criminal Court Tower, Ratchadapisek Rd., Chatuchak, Bangkok

Court of Justice Thailand. Criminal Court Tower, Ratchadapisek Rd., Chatuchak, Bangkok. Photo: coj.go.th.

Four former police officers attached to Bangkok’s Huai Kwang police station were sentenced to five years in prison today by the Central Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct Cases.

Police officers providing escort service to Chinese tourists face criminal probe

They were found guilty of malfeasance in office and corruption for demanding bribes from three Taiwanese tourists in exchange for dropping charges against them.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts

Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , ,

More Stories

Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin during a Pheu Thai party political meeting.

Thai PM Srettha Thavisin aware of death threat

TN November 7, 2023 0
Thai Khon dancer during a performance in Hahoe Folk Village

Thailand Launches ‘Soft Power’ Strategy to Boost Economy

TN November 7, 2023 0
Thailand's Minister of Interior Anutin Charnvirakul.

Thai Interior Minister Anutin clarifies alcohol sales hours for 4am closing

TN November 7, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Court of Justice Thailand. Criminal Court Tower, Ratchadapisek Rd., Chatuchak, Bangkok

Former Thai policemen get five years for demanding bribes from tourists

TN November 8, 2023 0
Traffic jam in Sukhumvit Road

Overloaded Truck Causes Concrete Collapse in Bangkok’s Sukhumvit Rd

TN November 8, 2023 0
Tuk tuks in Bangkok

Bangkok Tuk-Tuk Driver Arrested for Attacking British and Indian Tourists with Wrench

TN November 8, 2023 0
Expressway in Pathum Thani province

Disabled Woman Electrocuted by Street Lamp in Pathum Thani

TN November 8, 2023 0
Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin during a Pheu Thai party political meeting.

Thai PM Srettha Thavisin aware of death threat

TN November 7, 2023 0