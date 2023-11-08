Former Thai policemen get five years for demanding bribes from tourists
Four former police officers attached to Bangkok’s Huai Kwang police station were sentenced to five years in prison today by the Central Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct Cases.
Police officers providing escort service to Chinese tourists face criminal probe
They were found guilty of malfeasance in office and corruption for demanding bribes from three Taiwanese tourists in exchange for dropping charges against them.
By Thai PBS World
