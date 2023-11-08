Former Thai policemen get five years for demanding bribes from tourists

Four former police officers attached to Bangkok’s Huai Kwang police station were sentenced to five years in prison today by the Central Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct Cases.

They were found guilty of malfeasance in office and corruption for demanding bribes from three Taiwanese tourists in exchange for dropping charges against them.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

