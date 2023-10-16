Woman hit, killed by train in Hat Yai district of Songkhla
SONGKHLA: A woman was killed when hit by a local train in Hat Yai district on Monday morning.
Pol Lt Col Nimman Nikuno, a Hat Yai police investigator, said she was hit about 8.25am, near Tha Sae railway bridge about 2 kilometres from Hat Yai railway junction.
Full story: Bangkok Post
Assawin Pakkawan
BANGKOK POST
