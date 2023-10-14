Isuzu mulls e-pickup factory in Thailand

Japanese automaker Isuzu Motors plans to build a factory to make electric pickups in Thailand if local demand for the vehicles increases significantly, says Tri Petch Isuzu, the local distributor of cars under the Isuzu brand.

The Yokohama-based company believes Thailand has the potential to become its electric vehicle (EV) export base if the EV market, especially its pickup segment, continues to grow.

