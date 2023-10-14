Isuzu mulls e-pickup factory in Thailand
Japanese automaker Isuzu Motors plans to build a factory to make electric pickups in Thailand if local demand for the vehicles increases significantly, says Tri Petch Isuzu, the local distributor of cars under the Isuzu brand.
Japanese car giants promise to use Thailand as production base
The Yokohama-based company believes Thailand has the potential to become its electric vehicle (EV) export base if the EV market, especially its pickup segment, continues to grow.
Full story: Bangkok Post
Lamonphet Apisitniran
BANGKOK POST
Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!