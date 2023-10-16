One Person Injured After Multiple Vehicle Collision in Phuket
One person has sustained injuries after a motorbike sidecar collided with a motorbike and a car in Patong over the past weekend.
Emergency responders reported they were notified of the accident at 3:25 P.M. on Friday (October 13th) on the Phra Metta Road (Sai Kor Road).
By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express
