One Person Injured After Multiple Vehicle Collision in Phuket

TN October 16, 2023 0
Phuket street

Cars on Phuket street. Photo: Pixabay.

One person has sustained injuries after a motorbike sidecar collided with a motorbike and a car in Patong over the past weekend.

Emergency responders reported they were notified of the accident at 3:25 P.M. on Friday (October 13th) on the Phra Metta Road (Sai Kor Road).

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express

