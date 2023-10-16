Arrest Made in Pattaya After Attack on a Russian Tourist Trying to Stop a Fight

TN October 16, 2023 0
Beach Road in Pattaya near Walking Street

Beach Road in Pattaya near Walking Street. Photo: Ruslik0.

A Thai man turned himself in to Pattaya police after physically assaulting a Russian tourist who had attempted to break up a fight between him and another Thai individual.

Pattaya police reported on Sunday, October 15th, that a motorcyclist who reportedly brandished a firearm and attacked Russian Good Samaritan Mr. Artem had turned himself in at the Pattaya Police Station after being heavily pressured by law enforcement.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

