Phuket Celebrates Vegetarian Festival

TN October 16, 2023 0
Face Piercing at Bang Neow Shrine street procession during Phuket Vegetarian Festival

Face Piercing at Bang Neow Shrine street procession during Phuket Vegetarian Festival. Photo: Joseph Ferris III.

PHUKET, Oct 16 (TNA) – Locals and foreign tourists participate in the annual Vegetarian Festival in Phuket, which runs from October 14 to 23.

Thousands of local residents and foreigners join ‘Yu Keng’ ceremony as a part of Vegetarian Festival in Phuket on Sunday

During this festival, people wear white clothing as they pay homage to deities at various shrines and take commemorative photographs. The city of Phuket, particularly important landmarks such as the clock tower and the Charter Bank intersection, is beautifully decorated, serving as popular check-in points and photo spots.

