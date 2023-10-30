Chiang Mai airport’s new hours met with protests

TN October 30, 2023 0
Chiang Mai Airport International Departure Hall

Chiang Mai Airport International Departure Hall. Photo: Rinto Jiang.

CHIANG MAI: Residents of tambon Mae Hia are stepping up their opposition to a plan to extend Chiang Mai International Airport’s operating hours, saying many have yet to be compensated for damage caused by flights taking off and landing at the airport over the past five years.

Residents near Chiang Mai airport have health concerns over 24-hour operation

According to the president of the Nimman Noradee Neighbourhood, Meena Chankaew, residents whose properties have been adversely affected by traffic to and from the airport will ask the Administrative Court to put the brakes on the plan to allow round-the-clock operations at the airport starting on Wednesday.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Panumate Tanraksa
BANGKOK POST

