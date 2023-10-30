Thai PM advises revellers to avoid overcrowded Halloween events

Halloween pumpkins

Halloween pumpkins. Photo: Paul Hermans. CC BY-SA 4.0.

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has advised people celebrating Halloween to avoid severely crowded areas, to prevent repeat of the fatal crush in South Korea last year.

Tragic Halloween in Seoul: at least 154 killed in stampede during street celebrations

159 people were killed, most of them in their 20s and 30s, as they gathered in Itaewon, a popular nightlife district in Seoul for Halloween celebrations when the crowd crush occurred. A Thai woman, 27, was among those killed.

