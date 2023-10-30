Thai PM advises revellers to avoid overcrowded Halloween events
Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has advised people celebrating Halloween to avoid severely crowded areas, to prevent repeat of the fatal crush in South Korea last year.
Tragic Halloween in Seoul: at least 154 killed in stampede during street celebrations
159 people were killed, most of them in their 20s and 30s, as they gathered in Itaewon, a popular nightlife district in Seoul for Halloween celebrations when the crowd crush occurred. A Thai woman, 27, was among those killed.
By Thai PBS World