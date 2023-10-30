Thai PM Srettha Visits Lao PDR to Promote Economic Connectivity

Arrivals terminal at Wattay Airport in Vientiane, Laos

Arrivals terminal at Wattay Airport in Vientiane, Laos. Photo: Binderdonedat.

VIENTIANE (NNT) – A high-ranking Thai official travels to Laos for an official visit aimed at strengthening bilateral relations.

New Thai PM Srettha Thavisin to Visit Laos to Strengthen Bilateral Ties

Srettha Thavisin, the Thai Prime Minister and Finance Minister, departed from Udon Thani Airport for Wattay International Airport in Vientiane on 30th October.

The Prime Minister met with Sonexay Siphandone, the Laotian Prime Minister, and attended a signing ceremony for a memorandum of understanding on cultural exchange between Thailand’s Ministry of Culture and Laos’ Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Na-ark Rojanasuvan,
Rewriter : Thammarat Thadaphrom
National News Bureau of Thailand

