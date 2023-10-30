Thai PM Srettha Visits Lao PDR to Promote Economic Connectivity
VIENTIANE (NNT) – A high-ranking Thai official travels to Laos for an official visit aimed at strengthening bilateral relations.
Srettha Thavisin, the Thai Prime Minister and Finance Minister, departed from Udon Thani Airport for Wattay International Airport in Vientiane on 30th October.
The Prime Minister met with Sonexay Siphandone, the Laotian Prime Minister, and attended a signing ceremony for a memorandum of understanding on cultural exchange between Thailand’s Ministry of Culture and Laos’ Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism.
