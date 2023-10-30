Thai and Australian Authorities Seize Over 50 Million Baht of Drugs Intended for Australia

Australian Police car Holden Commodore SV6

Western Australia Police Holden Commodore SV6 sedan car. Photo: Eurovision Nim.

Thai and Australian authorities recently seized over 50 million baht worth of illicit substances smuggled from neighboring countries to be sent to Australia.

Thai Army reacts to influx of drugs across North border

On October 27th, 2023, Mr. Panthong Loikunnan, the Advisor on Tax Collection Development and Management, Thai Office of the Narcotics Control Board (ONCB) officials, the Australian Border Force, and other relevant officials publicly stated on the confiscation of a huge number of illicit substances worth more than 50 million baht.

