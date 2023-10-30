Thai and Australian Authorities Seize Over 50 Million Baht of Drugs Intended for Australia
Thai and Australian authorities recently seized over 50 million baht worth of illicit substances smuggled from neighboring countries to be sent to Australia.
On October 27th, 2023, Mr. Panthong Loikunnan, the Advisor on Tax Collection Development and Management, Thai Office of the Narcotics Control Board (ONCB) officials, the Australian Border Force, and other relevant officials publicly stated on the confiscation of a huge number of illicit substances worth more than 50 million baht.
Full story: tpnnational.com
By Adam Judd
TPNNational