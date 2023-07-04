Man sought for allegedly killing his 12-year-old niece in Bangkok

TN July 4, 2023 0
Old buildings in Bangkok

Old buildings in the heart of Bangkok. Photo: panthai61 (Pixabay).




A 29-year-old man was being sought by police after his 12-year-old niece was beaten to death and her body concealed under a layer of concrete in a box beneath a kitchen sink of their home in Bangkok.

Many cars submerged in underground condominium parking lot in Bang Khen

Police found the large plastic box in the downstairs kitchen of the two-storey rowhouse in Sinsap Nakhon housing estate on Phahon Yothin 48 Road in Bang Khen district about 12.30am on Tuesday.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Wassayos Ngamkham
BANGKOK POST



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

A Tuk Tuk and a Taxi at the Night Market in Pratunam, Bangkok.

Bangkok police warn of serial rapist and robber luring victims through dating app

TN July 2, 2023 0
Siam area in Pathum Wan

Underage customers found in pub-front food shop in Pathum Wan

TN July 1, 2023 0
Min Buri District in Bangkok

Bangkok student stabs girlfriend to death, survives suicide leap

TN June 30, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Thai Police motorcycle

Chonburi Serial Rapist Arrested

TN July 4, 2023 0
RC drone with a camera recording

Korat school uses drone to chase herons away

TN July 4, 2023 0
Old buildings in Bangkok

Man sought for allegedly killing his 12-year-old niece in Bangkok

TN July 4, 2023 0
Arrival Hall at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok

AOT confident 95 million passenger target can be achieved

TN July 4, 2023 0
Chulalongkorn University Makes World’s Top 50 Universities for Employment Outcomes and Ranks No.1 in Thailand for the 15th Consecutive Year by QS World University Rankings 2024.

Chula Makes World’s Top 50 Universities for Employment Outcomes and Ranks No.1 in Thailand for the 15th Consecutive Year

Chulalongkorn University July 4, 2023 0