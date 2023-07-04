AOT confident 95 million passenger target can be achieved

TN July 4, 2023 0
Arrival Hall at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok

Arrival Hall at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Samut Prakan Province. Photo: Terence Ong.




BANGKOK (NNT) – Airports of Thailand is confident that its passenger target for 2023 at 95 million will be achieved, thanks to a swift recovery in the tourism sector.

Thailand’s 300 Baht Tourism Fee Postponed Again

Airports of Thailand (AOT) has announced that the country is on track to hit the 95 million passenger number across all of its 6 airports this year. AOT’s Chief Executive Officer Kirati Kitmanawat said 66.38 million passengers traveled through AOT-managed airports in the first 8 months of the 2023 fiscal year, starting October 2022.

This figure reflects a 170.4% year-on-year growth, with most being international passengers at 34.31 million, representing a 635.7% expansion. The number of domestic passengers in the same period was logged at 32.06 million, showing a 61.3% growth.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Tanakorn Sangiam,
Rewriter: Tarin Angskul
National News Bureau of Thailand



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Chulalongkorn University Makes World’s Top 50 Universities for Employment Outcomes and Ranks No.1 in Thailand for the 15th Consecutive Year by QS World University Rankings 2024.

Chula Makes World’s Top 50 Universities for Employment Outcomes and Ranks No.1 in Thailand for the 15th Consecutive Year

Chulalongkorn University July 4, 2023 0
Parliament, meeting at the National Legislative Assembly

Move Forward, Pheu Thai endorse veteran politician Wan Muhamad for House speaker

TN July 3, 2023 0
Hospital bed in Thailand

Government hospitals in Thailand in search of more doctors

TN July 3, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Thai Police motorcycle

Chonburi Serial Rapist Arrested

TN July 4, 2023 0
RC drone with a camera recording

Korat school uses drone to chase herons away

TN July 4, 2023 0
Old buildings in Bangkok

Man sought for allegedly killing his 12-year-old niece in Bangkok

TN July 4, 2023 0
Arrival Hall at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok

AOT confident 95 million passenger target can be achieved

TN July 4, 2023 0
Chulalongkorn University Makes World’s Top 50 Universities for Employment Outcomes and Ranks No.1 in Thailand for the 15th Consecutive Year by QS World University Rankings 2024.

Chula Makes World’s Top 50 Universities for Employment Outcomes and Ranks No.1 in Thailand for the 15th Consecutive Year

Chulalongkorn University July 4, 2023 0