AOT confident 95 million passenger target can be achieved









BANGKOK (NNT) – Airports of Thailand is confident that its passenger target for 2023 at 95 million will be achieved, thanks to a swift recovery in the tourism sector.

Airports of Thailand (AOT) has announced that the country is on track to hit the 95 million passenger number across all of its 6 airports this year. AOT’s Chief Executive Officer Kirati Kitmanawat said 66.38 million passengers traveled through AOT-managed airports in the first 8 months of the 2023 fiscal year, starting October 2022.

This figure reflects a 170.4% year-on-year growth, with most being international passengers at 34.31 million, representing a 635.7% expansion. The number of domestic passengers in the same period was logged at 32.06 million, showing a 61.3% growth.

