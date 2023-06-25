Complaint filed seeking probe into mock referendum on self-rule in Pattani









The Fourth Army Region lodged a complaint with the Muang district police of Pattani province on Sunday, seeking the investigation of a group of people, including students, lecturers, politicians and members of civic groups, who participated in a recent public forum, during which a mock referendum on self-determination was held.

No political motive behind mock referendum on independence of Patani state

The complaint accuses the group of engaging in activities which could be deemed to constitute insurrection, instigation of unrest, criminal association and threatening national security, in violation of the Thai Constitution.

