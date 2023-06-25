Wagner aborts march to Moscow and retreats to his positions to ‘avoid bloodshed’

It was Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko who measured with Yevgeni Prigozhin. Wagner’s rebellion weakens the Russian fronts in Ukraine and Zelenski takes advantage of it to attack.









The leader of the Wagner Group mercenary organization, Yevgeni Prigozhin, has announced the halt of the advance of its military columns towards Moscow on the so-called March of Justice following the mediation of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

“They were going to dismantle PMC Wagner. We left on June 23 on the March of Justice. On that day we advanced until we were almost 200 kilometers from Moscow. In that time we have not shed a single drop of blood of our fighters,” Prigozhin has related in an audio message broadcast on Telegram.

Prigozhin has accepted a proposal to halt his advance toward Moscow from Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, who had previously received authorization from Russian President Vladimir Putin to undertake this mediation.

“Prigozhin has accepted the proposal of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko to stop the movement of Wagner’s armed personnel into Russia and take new steps to reduce tension,” the official Belarusian news agency, BelTA, reported.

Lukashenko had held a conversation with Putin in the morning to “address the situation in southern Russia” following Wagner’s break-in in the city of Rostov-on-Don and “the two presidents agreed to take joint measures.”

Later, Lukashenko himself “in agreement with the president of Russia held talks with the leader of Wagner, Yevgeni Prigozhin” and a series of contacts and negotiations developed throughout the day.

“The result has been that they agreed that it is inadmissible to unleash a bloody massacre on the territory of Russia” and therefore “Prigozhin has accepted the proposal” of Lukashenko with the ultimate aim of resolving the situation and with “guarantees of security for Wagner fighters.”

Russia is in a state of alert after the rebellion staged last night by the Wagner mercenary group, which has taken the Russian city of Rostov, headquarters of the Russian military command for the south, and was advancing towards the Russian capital.

On the other hand, the armed rebellion of the Wagner Group, which this Saturday has exposed Putin to the whole world, has given wings to Ukraine in its counter-offensive to recover the territories occupied by Russian troops. The Kiev forces took advantage of the day of chaos and uncertainty in Russia to launch a new offensive on several fronts in the country and make significant advances.

