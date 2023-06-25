Four kidnapping suspects arrested in Yala, Narathiwat and Khon Kaen

TN June 25, 2023 0
CSD Crime Suppression Division, a police force especially working against drug trafficking

Three suspected members of a kidnapping gang were arrested in two Southern provinces and one in the Northeast in an operation performed by the Crime Suppression Division (CSD)’s special weapons and tactics unit on Sunday.

2 Narathiwat Police Shot Dead After Abduction

The operation was launched at 6am when 80 members of the Hanuman unit were deployed to raid eight targets – three in Yala, four in Narathiwat and one in Khon Kaen.

