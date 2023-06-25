Four kidnapping suspects arrested in Yala, Narathiwat and Khon Kaen









Three suspected members of a kidnapping gang were arrested in two Southern provinces and one in the Northeast in an operation performed by the Crime Suppression Division (CSD)’s special weapons and tactics unit on Sunday.

The operation was launched at 6am when 80 members of the Hanuman unit were deployed to raid eight targets – three in Yala, four in Narathiwat and one in Khon Kaen.

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

