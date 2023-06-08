‘Amazing Thai Taste Festival’ to Be Held in Chiang Mai, Udon Thani









BANKOK, June 8 (TNA) – The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) in collaboration with related private sector and agencies will organize the gastronomic event “Amazing Thai Taste Festival” in Chiang Mai and Udon Thani to promote the country’s gastronomy tourism.

TAT launches Amazing Thailand Culinary City program to woo foodie tourists

Deputy Secretary-General to the Prime Minister and Acting Government Spokesperson Anucha Burapachaisri disclosed that the event is believed to boost local tourism and attract at least 40,000 tourists at each venue, generating over 50 million Baht.

