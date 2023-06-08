Pattaya Police Bust Unlicensed Karaoke Shop, Arrest Several Illegal Burmese Employees









Pattaya Police raided an unlicensed karaoke shop in South Pattaya early this morning, June 8th, and arrested several Burmese workers for working without work permits.

Police officers from the Pattaya Police Station led by police chief Pol. Lt. Col. Surachet Aneksri raided the shop named Sai Kaeng Karaoke at 02.16 AM today after being notified by a concerned citizen that the shop was operating without a proper license.

By Tanakorn Panyadee

The Pattaya News

