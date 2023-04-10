Chiang Mai people sue Prime Minister for failing to tackle smog









About 1,700 people in Chiang Mai on Monday brought a lawsuit in the Administrative Court against the prime minister and two state agencies for failing to tackle the annual dense smog over the region, which they say is shortening their lives by about five years.

Chiang Mai Ranked Most Polluted City in the World

About 60 people were at the Administrative Court in the northern province to file the lawsuit against caretaker Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, the National Environmental Board and the Securities and Exchange Commission. They accuse them of failing to exercise their authority to solve the smog problem in the North.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST REPORTERS

