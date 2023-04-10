Chiang Mai people sue Prime Minister for failing to tackle smog

April 10, 2023 TN
Traffic in Chiang Mai city

Traffic in Chiang Mai city. Photo: icon0com / PxHere.




About 1,700 people in Chiang Mai on Monday brought a lawsuit in the Administrative Court against the prime minister and two state agencies for failing to tackle the annual dense smog over the region, which they say is shortening their lives by about five years.

Chiang Mai Ranked Most Polluted City in the World

About 60 people were at the Administrative Court in the northern province to file the lawsuit against caretaker Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, the National Environmental Board and the Securities and Exchange Commission. They accuse them of failing to exercise their authority to solve the smog problem in the North.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST REPORTERS



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , , ,

More Stories

Pollution in Thailand.

Chiang Mai governor asks employers to allow staff to work from home

April 7, 2023 TN
Satellite image of Southeast Asian haze

Chiang Mai’s Air Pollution Rises to Alarming Level

April 1, 2023 TN
Mountains in Chang Mai

Chiang Mai Intensifies Effort to Help People Afftected by Tiny Dust

March 28, 2023 TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Thai Highway Police, Nissan Navara At Phanom Sarakham Highway Police Box. Chachoengsao province

Road Safety Center Opened for Songkran Holiday

April 10, 2023 TN
Traffic in Chiang Mai city

Chiang Mai people sue Prime Minister for failing to tackle smog

April 10, 2023 TN
The Mun River Mouth in Ubon Ratchathani

Park ranger killed by suspected car thieves in a park in Ubon Ratchathani

April 10, 2023 TN
Hot weather and fog in the Thai countryside.

Thick smog continues in upper North

April 10, 2023 TN
Storm approaching on Pattaya Beach, Thailand

Thunderstorms Likely for Several Regions of Thailand This Week

April 10, 2023 TN