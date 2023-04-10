Road Safety Center Opened for Songkran Holiday









BANGKOK, April 10 (TNA) – The Royal Thai Police Bureau on Monday opened the road safety center, aiming to cut the number of deaths and injuries from road accidents during the Songkran holiday.

TAT Expects Lively Songkran Festival This Year

The opening of the operation center to prevent and reduce road accidents during the seven-day dangerous period of the Songkran holiday from April11-17 was presided over by the national police chief Pol Gen Damrongsak Kittiprapas.

