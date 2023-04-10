Road Safety Center Opened for Songkran Holiday

April 10, 2023 TN
Thai Highway Police, Nissan Navara At Phanom Sarakham Highway Police Box. Chachoengsao province

Thai Highway Police, Nissan Navara At Phanom Sarakham Highway Police Box. Chachoengsao province. Photo: Thai Police Vehicles / flickr. CC BY-SA 2.0.




BANGKOK, April 10 (TNA) – The Royal Thai Police Bureau on Monday opened the road safety center, aiming to cut the number of deaths and injuries from road accidents during the Songkran holiday.

TAT Expects Lively Songkran Festival This Year

The opening of the operation center to prevent and reduce road accidents during the seven-day dangerous period of the Songkran holiday from April11-17 was presided over by the national police chief Pol Gen Damrongsak Kittiprapas.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

