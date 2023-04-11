Intoxicated Kazakhstani Man Causes Chaos in Koh Pha-Ngan









A Kazakhstani man who admitted to having heavily smoked weed and drank beer damaged properties before running amok on the Pha-Ngan Island in Surat Thani.

The Surat Thani Tourism Association President Mr. Natnawat Sakda told the Phuket Express that on Sunday (April 9th) while he was on the island, the intoxicated Kazakhstani man was chasing after locals and trying to attack them at Rin Beach in Baan Tai.

