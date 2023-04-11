Myanmar woman, young son beaten to death in Lamphun









A Myanmar woman and her 8-year-old son were found beaten to death in a rented room in Muang district of northern Lamphun province and police view her missing husband as the prime suspect.

The dead woman, identified only as Thor, and her son were killed in a rented room at Hua Fai village Moo 3 in tambon Nong Chang Khuen. Discovery of their bodies was reported to police around 7.15pm on Monday.

