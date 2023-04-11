Laotian Bar Hosts Without Work Permits Busted by Pattaya Police









Pattaya Police searched a nightclub early this morning and arrested five bar hosts with Laotian nationality on suspicion of working without work permits.

The busted nightclub “La-on Club Pattaya” is located in Soi Kho Phai 4 in Pattaya. Around 02:30 AM today, April 11th, several police officers raided the club after receiving complaints from concerned citizens that the club operator was hiring migrant workers to work for them without work permits.

