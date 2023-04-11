Laotian Bar Hosts Without Work Permits Busted by Pattaya Police

TN April 11, 2023
Night life in Pattaya, a beer bar near Walking Street

Night life in Pattaya, a club near Walking Street. Photo: Jason D' Great / flickr.




Pattaya Police searched a nightclub early this morning and arrested five bar hosts with Laotian nationality on suspicion of working without work permits.

Pattaya Police Scan Soi Six to Prevent Underage Workers

The busted nightclub “La-on Club Pattaya” is located in Soi Kho Phai 4 in Pattaya. Around 02:30 AM today, April 11th, several police officers raided the club after receiving complaints from concerned citizens that the club operator was hiring migrant workers to work for them without work permits.

By Tanakorn Panyadee
The Pattaya News

