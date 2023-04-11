Phuket Authorities Inspect Ship Turned Into Entertainment Venue









PHUKET (NNT) – With more tourists arriving in Phuket, some businesses have started modifying ships into entertainment venues in the hope of attracting customers with a novel atmosphere. However, authorities have yet to approve the opening of these venues, as legal and safety checks are needed beforehand.

Capt Krit Khlueapmat, Deputy Director of Phuket Maritime Enforcement Command Center, led an inspection of Yona Beach Club Phuket, which was a vessel that had been modified into a floating entertainment venue.

