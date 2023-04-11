Rival rescue volunteers clash, three injured, in Bangkok on Monday night

Thanon Rama III Bangkok at night

Rama III Road in Bangkok at night. Photo: Sry85.




Three rescue volunteers were injured in a brawl between rival workers, from the Ruamkatanyu and Phetkasem foundations, in Bangkok’s Phra Nakhon district on Monday night, reportedly over an overlapping of area of operations.

Wild Brawl Between Foreign Staff and Tourists Goes Viral in Patong, Phuket

More than 20 police officers from Samran Rat police station, other nearby police stations and a special patrol unit rushed to the scene to control the situation and to mediate between the rival groups.

