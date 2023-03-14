Myanmar Man in Koh Phangan Attacks Four Thai People With Scissors

March 14, 2023 TN
A big Yang Tree in Koh Phangan Island, Thailand

A big Yang Tree in Koh Phangan Island, Thailand. Photo: FLASHPACKER TRAVELGUIDE / flickr. CC BY-SA 2.0.




A Myanmar man was arrested after he attacked four Thais with a pair of scissors and a wooden stick. The man’s romantic advances to one of the victims had been rejected, causing the incident.

The Samui Public Relations Department told the Phuket Express that on Saturday (March 11th) Mr. AUNG HTWE NAING, 31, Myanmar National, attacked three Thai men and a Thai woman with a pair of scissors and a wooden stick before speeding away.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express



