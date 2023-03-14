Myanmar Man in Koh Phangan Attacks Four Thai People With Scissors









A Myanmar man was arrested after he attacked four Thais with a pair of scissors and a wooden stick. The man’s romantic advances to one of the victims had been rejected, causing the incident.

The Samui Public Relations Department told the Phuket Express that on Saturday (March 11th) Mr. AUNG HTWE NAING, 31, Myanmar National, attacked three Thai men and a Thai woman with a pair of scissors and a wooden stick before speeding away.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat

The Phuket Express

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





