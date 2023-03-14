Burmese Gas Station Worker in Chonburi Slashed with Knife for Allegedly Causing a Nuisance While Drunk









An unidentified suspect slashed a Burmese gas station worker and put him into a hospital yesterday morning, March 13th. The injured workers’ colleagues stated the culprit might have been peeved at the victim for causing a nuisance while intoxicated.

Sawang Boriboon rescue workers and Mueang Police rushed to a gas station in Chonburi’s Mueang district after they were alerted to a serious physical assault around 7 AM. They found a gas station worker of Burmese nationality, Mr. Myaung Paing, lying in a pool of blood at the gas pump.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee

The Pattaya News

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





