Government Says Banks in Thailand Unaffected by U.S. Collapses









BANGKOK (NNT) – Deputy Government Spokesperson Traisulee Traisaranakul has affirmed that Thailand’s commercial banks and financial institutions have not been impacted by the recent collapses of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank in the United States, while noting that the situation is still closely being monitored.

According to the spokesperson, no Thai commercial banks or financial institutions had invested or engaged in any transactions with the two failed U.S. banks. She added that the impact of the closures on the U.S. economy has so far been limited due to swift intervention by U.S. regulators.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Paul Rujopakarn,

Rewriter: Paphamon Arayasukawat

National News Bureau of Thailand

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





