Government Says Banks in Thailand Unaffected by U.S. Collapses

March 14, 2023 TN
Siam Commercial Bank (SCB), Bang Khae branch in Bangkok

Siam Commercial Bank (SCB), Bang Khae branch in Bangkok. Photo: Phoebus 28. CC BY-SA 4.0.




BANGKOK (NNT) – Deputy Government Spokesperson Traisulee Traisaranakul has affirmed that Thailand’s commercial banks and financial institutions have not been impacted by the recent collapses of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank in the United States, while noting that the situation is still closely being monitored.

According to the spokesperson, no Thai commercial banks or financial institutions had invested or engaged in any transactions with the two failed U.S. banks. She added that the impact of the closures on the U.S. economy has so far been limited due to swift intervention by U.S. regulators.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Paul Rujopakarn,
Rewriter: Paphamon Arayasukawat
National News Bureau of Thailand



