BTSC staff threaten strike if debt owed to the company by BMA is not paid

March 14, 2023 TN
Two BTS SkyTrains pass each other at the Nana station on the Sukhumvit Line

Two BTS SkyTrains pass each other at the Nana station on the Sukhumvit Line. Image: My Train Pix.




Employees of Bangkok Mass Transit System Public Company (BTSC), the operator of Green Line sky train service, have threatened to go on strike if the government fails to respond to their demand for the settlement of 50 billion baht owed to the company by Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) within seven days.

Seksak Hoonsa-ard, a representative of the BTSC staff, said today (Tuesday) that they will submit their demand to Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha at Government House today.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

