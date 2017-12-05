Tuesday, December 5, 2017
Home > News > Booze ban expands to bus drivers

Booze ban expands to bus drivers

Sakon Nakhon road
TN News 0

Drivers of buses and other forms of public transport who are suspected of having consumed alcohol will be prohibited from operating vehicles in 61 accident-prone areas nationwide during the New Year period, Transport Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith said Monday.

The ministry has set a target of reducing the rate of deaths and injuries on all forms of transport by at least 5% from last year’s statistics, he said. Thailand has one of the world’s worst road safety records.

Full story: Bangkok Post

OM JOTIKASTHIRA
BANGKOK POST

Share this article
TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Related Articles

Breaking News

New Thai Government set to raise daily minimum wage to Bt300 early next year

Breaking News

5.8 tons of drugs incinerated in Thailand

Wild Mushrooms in the Phon Phop Waterfall

Mushroom-picking couple’s jail terms cut to 5 years

Leave a Reply