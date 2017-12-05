Booze ban expands to bus drivers

Drivers of buses and other forms of public transport who are suspected of having consumed alcohol will be prohibited from operating vehicles in 61 accident-prone areas nationwide during the New Year period, Transport Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith said Monday.

The ministry has set a target of reducing the rate of deaths and injuries on all forms of transport by at least 5% from last year’s statistics, he said. Thailand has one of the world’s worst road safety records.

Full story: Bangkok Post

OM JOTIKASTHIRA

BANGKOK POST