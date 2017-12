Thailand believes its corruption ranking in international communities will improve this year after the country has shown strong determination to curb and suppress corruption by setting a four-year national stratagy to tackle the problem drastically.

This was voiced by a member of the powerful National Anti- Corruption Commission (NACC) today while the graft buster is going to hold an exhibition to mark the International Anti-Corruption Day on December 9.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS