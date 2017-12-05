PM mum on Yingluck UK passport talk

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has brushed aside a report that the United Kingdom has issued fugitive former prime minister Yingluck Shinawatra with a passport despite admitting he had not received any information about the matter.

He also refused to comment on a message posted on Instagram on Saturday by Panthongtae Shinawatra, the son of former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, that the Shinawatra family no longer wanted any involvement in politics, and longed to have the warmth of family life back.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS