Tuesday, December 5, 2017
Home > News > PM mum on Yingluck UK passport talk

PM mum on Yingluck UK passport talk

Yingluck Shinawatra, Thailand's first female prime minister
TN News 0

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has brushed aside a report that the United Kingdom has issued fugitive former prime minister Yingluck Shinawatra with a passport despite admitting he had not received any information about the matter.

He also refused to comment on a message posted on Instagram on Saturday by Panthongtae Shinawatra, the son of former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, that the Shinawatra family no longer wanted any involvement in politics, and longed to have the warmth of family life back.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

Share this article
TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Related Articles

Breaking News

DSI: No conclusion on 91 Red Shirt protest deaths, including two foreign journalists

German chancellor Angela Merkel wearing headphones

Almost 1,500 underage refugees arrived in Germany married, one fourth 14yo

Breaking News

151 Killed in Road Accidents During New Year Holidays in Thailand

Leave a Reply