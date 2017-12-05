Tuesday, December 5, 2017
Agencies and organizations nationwide mark Father’s Day

HM King Bhumibol of Thailand
BANGKOK, 5th December 2017 (NNT) – Agencies and organizations across the country engaged in merit making this morning to mark National Father’s Day, a celebration of the birthday anniversary of His Majesty the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej.

Representatives of temples across the country gathered this morning in front of Dusit Palace to engage in merit making and alms giving in tribute to His Majesty the late King, marking December 5th as National Father’s Day. The merit making was in remembrance of the grace of His Majesty the late King and his many contributions to the Kingdom. His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn has commissioned a Khon performance in tribute to the nation’s father at 8pm today, inviting the public to view the spectacle at no cost.

