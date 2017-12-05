Red minibus slides downhill in Chiang Mai, 2 killed

Tuesday, December 5, 2017
A red minibus slid down from a parking lot in front of Phu Phing Ratchaniwet Palace in Tambon Suthep of Chiang Mai’s Muang district and rammed into a food stall below, killing two women and seriously wounding another, on Tuesday morning (Dec 5).

Yongyuth Boonlert, 45, the minibus driver, told police that he took a number of tourists from Chiang Mai town to Phu Phing Ratchaniwet Palace. On arriving at the palace, he parked the vehicle and the passengers went off for sightseeing.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS

