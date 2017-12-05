Red minibus slides downhill in Chiang Mai, 2 killed

A red minibus slid down from a parking lot in front of Phu Phing Ratchaniwet Palace in Tambon Suthep of Chiang Mai’s Muang district and rammed into a food stall below, killing two women and seriously wounding another, on Tuesday morning (Dec 5).

Yongyuth Boonlert, 45, the minibus driver, told police that he took a number of tourists from Chiang Mai town to Phu Phing Ratchaniwet Palace. On arriving at the palace, he parked the vehicle and the passengers went off for sightseeing.

By Thai PBS