Farewell to Johnny Hallyday, an icon of French music

Johnny Hallyday, one of the icons of French music, died last night. The popular singer and actor died at the age of 74. Last March, the rockstar had revealed that they had lung cancer. Announcing the singer’s death was his wife Laeticia in a statement given to the Afp agency. “Johnny Hallyday is gone,” she said. “I write these words without believing it. But anyway it is so. My man is gone. He left us tonight as he lived for his whole life, with courage and dignity.”

A month ago, “Le Monde” said the artist had been hospitalized for respiratory problems, and after six days spent in the Bizet clinic in Paris, he had decided to return home in Marnes-la-Coquette. Johnny Hallyday, pseudonym of Jean-Philippe Léo Smet, was born on June 15, 1943 in Paris to a Belgian father and a French mother. He began his career in the 60s and is considered one of the greatest artists in the record industry. In a note published tonight, French President Emmanuel Macron expressed his condolences for the singer’s death. “We all carry something from Johnny Hollyday,” Macron said. In over 50 years of career, Hallyday has sold over 100 million records, producing hits like “Ma gueule”, “Oh! Ma Jolie Sarah” and “Que je t’aime”.

-TN