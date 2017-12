Four suspected drug traffickers were shot dead and a huge cache of methamphetamine was seized after soldiers tried to intercept a drug caravan crossing from Myanmar into Mae Ai district of Chiang Mai last night (Dec 5).

A group of soldiers from Pha MuangTask Force was patrolling along the border jungle in Mae Ai after receiving a tip-off that a huge amount of drug would be smuggled into the country.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS