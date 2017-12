PHETCHABURI, 6 December 2017 (NNT) – Authorities in Thailand’s Phetchaburi traveled by boat along the Phetchaburi River to inspect illegal waterway structures.

Officials from the City Hall, the Department of Land, the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation and members of the press inspected structures built on the embankments of the Phetchaburi River.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Nuppol Suvansombut,

Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom

National News Bureau of Thailand