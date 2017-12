Police have pressed a drugs charge against a driver who crashed his car into several motorcycles, killing two and injuring more than a dozen in Pattaya on Monday, after they found traces of an illicit drug in his urine.

Akaradej Udomrat told police after the accident on Monday morning that he fell unconscious behind the wheel after suffering a seizure. The police had Mr Akaradej undergo a drug and alcohol urine test.

Full story: Bangkok Post

CHAIYOT PUPATTANAPONG

BANGKOK POST