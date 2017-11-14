Tuesday, November 14, 2017
Thailand observes Father of Royal Rainmaking Day

Rainmaking Cessna 206
BANGKOK, 14th November 2017 (NNT) – Thailand is commemorated “Father of Royal Rainmaking Day”, taking the opportunity to honor His Majesty the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej.

At the Yala Youth Center, Governor Anuchid Trakulmututa, today laid flowers in front of an image of His Majesty King Rama IX. In the North, Chiang Rai province held a similar ceremony to remember His Majesty’s contributions, with government officials, state enterprise employees, and the general public in attendance.

Reporter: Jettana Pantana,
Rewriter: Rodney McNeil
National News Bureau Of Thailand

