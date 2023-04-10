Park ranger killed by suspected car thieves in a park in Ubon Ratchathani

The Mun River Mouth in Ubon Ratchathani, confluence with the Mekong River. Photo: Oatz.









A park ranger was fatally shot as he and his colleagues were attempting to stop car thieves from smuggling three stolen vehicles across the Mekong River into Laos from the north-eastern province of Ubon Ratchathani early this morning (Monday).

According to Kanchit Srinoppawan, director of Protected Area 9 based in Ubon Ratchathani, a group of park rangers from Kaeng Tana National Park stumbled across a car in the park area, in Khong Chiam district, which was suspected to be stolen and awaiting to be smuggled into Laos.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

