Thick smog continues in upper North

Hot weather and fog in the Thai countryside. Photo: JosH.film.









Red-coded hazardous smog levels again recorded in 13 areas in the upper North, with the worst pollution in Pai district of Mae Hong Son, the Pollution Control Department reported on Monday.

Chiang Mai governor asks employers to allow staff to work from home

The department reported the unsafe levels of particulate matter 2.5 micrometres and less in diameter (PM2.5) in Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Mae Hong Son and Nan provinces.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





