Thick smog continues in upper North

April 10, 2023 TN
Hot weather and fog in the Thai countryside.

Hot weather and fog in the Thai countryside. Photo: JosH.film.




Red-coded hazardous smog levels again recorded in 13 areas in the upper North, with the worst pollution in Pai district of Mae Hong Son, the Pollution Control Department reported on Monday.

Chiang Mai governor asks employers to allow staff to work from home

The department reported the unsafe levels of particulate matter 2.5 micrometres and less in diameter (PM2.5) in Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Mae Hong Son and Nan provinces.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!


Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Thai police road checkpoint in Chiang Rai

Huge drug haul seized from a truck in Sukhothai province

April 8, 2023 TN
Chiang Rai satellite view

Fires in Doi Tung development project in Chiang Rai now under control

April 6, 2023 TN
Ambulances of HRH Maha Chakri Sirindhorn Medical Centre in Nakhon Nayok Province

Massive Fire in Nakhon Nayok Causes Chaos

March 30, 2023 TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Thai Highway Police, Nissan Navara At Phanom Sarakham Highway Police Box. Chachoengsao province

Road Safety Center Opened for Songkran Holiday

April 10, 2023 TN
Traffic in Chiang Mai city

Chiang Mai people sue Prime Minister for failing to tackle smog

April 10, 2023 TN
The Mun River Mouth in Ubon Ratchathani

Park ranger killed by suspected car thieves in a park in Ubon Ratchathani

April 10, 2023 TN
Hot weather and fog in the Thai countryside.

Thick smog continues in upper North

April 10, 2023 TN
Storm approaching on Pattaya Beach, Thailand

Thunderstorms Likely for Several Regions of Thailand This Week

April 10, 2023 TN