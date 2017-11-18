Turkish President Erdogan REJECTS NATO apology after naming him an “enemy” during drills

Turkey has pulled its troops out of the would-be pan-NATO military exercises currently being conducted on Norwegian soil. Turkey withdrew from the military drills after a poster of “enemies” seen at the training exercises included the name of the current Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as well as that of the founder of the modern Turkish Republic, Mustafa Kemal Ataturk.

While NATO apologised for the “error”, Erdogan has stated that this falls short of what is required in order to ameliorate tensions.

Full story: theduran.com

By Adam Garrie

The Duran