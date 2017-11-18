Saturday, November 18, 2017
Home > Asia > Turkish President Erdogan REJECTS NATO apology after naming him an “enemy” during drills

Turkish President Erdogan REJECTS NATO apology after naming him an “enemy” during drills

Turkish PM Recep Tayyip-ErDOGan
TN Asia 0

Turkey has pulled its troops out of the would-be pan-NATO military exercises currently being conducted on Norwegian soil. Turkey withdrew from the military drills after a poster of “enemies” seen at the training exercises included the name of the current Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as well as that of the founder of the modern Turkish Republic, Mustafa Kemal Ataturk.

While NATO apologised for the “error”, Erdogan has stated that this falls short of what is required in order to ameliorate tensions.

Full story: theduran.com

By Adam Garrie
The Duran

Share this article
TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Related Articles

President of the United States of America Hussein Obama reflects during an economic meeting

Obama to Make, and Face, History in Laos

Four deaths in Four days raises concern for Mount Everest

US-North Korea Begin Talks on Nuclear Disarmament

Leave a Reply