Tuesday, October 31, 2017
Turkey’s Erdogan Takes Legal Action after Lawmaker Calls Him ‘Fascist Dictator’

President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan
TEHRAN (Tasnim) – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan filed a criminal complaint against a prominent opposition lawmaker, one of Erdogan’s lawyers said on Tuesday, after the deputy called the Turkish leader a fascist dictator.

In blistering criticism of Erdogan, the spokesman for the main opposition Republican People’s Party Bulent Tezcan attacked what he said was a “fearful atmosphere” in Turkey, Reuters reported.

Erdogan’s lawyer Huseyin Aydin said on Twitter: “We have filed a legal petition concerning Bulent Tezcan with the Ankara chief prosecutor’s office for the crime of insulting the president.” Aydin also posted photos of the petition.

Full story: tasnimnews.com

Tasnim News Agency

