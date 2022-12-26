Three More Deceased Navy Sailors Found









RACHUAP KHIRI KHAN, Dec 26 (TNA) – Three more bodies of navy sailors from sunken HTMS Sukhothai were found on Sunday while 11 others remained missing.

Navy spokesman Adm Pokkrong Monthatpalin gave the update on the search for victims of the corvette which capsized in stormy seas in the Gulf of Thailand on Dec 18. He said it would take 3-4 days for the DNA-based identification of the three newly found bodies.

TNA

